    2CR FAS Army 250th Birthday shout-out

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    06.06.2025

    Video by Markus Rauchenberger  

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Field Artillery Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment give a shout-out to the U.S. Army´s 250th Birthday at the 7th Army Training Command´s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, June 6, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Markus Rauchenberger)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 06.10.2025 15:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 966242
    VIRIN: 250606-A-BS310-2000
    Filename: DOD_111063963
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    TAGS

    Army Birthday
    usarmy
    always ready
    Victory Corps
    Stronger Together
    ARMY250

