Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets participate in simulated combatives at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, June 2, 2025. Air Force ROTC cadets must participate in field training, a 20-day encampment that includes both physical and mental challenges, expanding their leadership and followership skills. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Evan Porter)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2025 14:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|966236
|VIRIN:
|250603-F-UQ930-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111063856
|Length:
|00:02:21
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFROTC Cadets Participate in Simulated Combatives - B-Roll Package, by SrA Evan Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.