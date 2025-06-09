Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    127th Fitness and Nutrition Series

    SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Schumann 

    127th Wing   

    In this episode, Airman First Class Brooke Earl, diet technician with the 127th Medical Group, discusses eating healthy in the deployed environment. Whether in a dining facility, or MRE, you can eat smart anywhere by know when and what to eat. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Drew Schumann)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2025
    Date Posted: 06.10.2025 14:38
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 966232
    VIRIN: 250610-F-JK012-4145
    Filename: DOD_111063775
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, US

    Air National Guard
    Nutrition
    Selfridge Air National Guard Base
    Deployment
    127th Wing
    Michigan National Gard

