In this episode, Airman First Class Brooke Earl, diet technician with the 127th Medical Group, discusses eating healthy in the deployed environment. Whether in a dining facility, or MRE, you can eat smart anywhere by know when and what to eat. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Drew Schumann)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2025 14:38
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|966232
|VIRIN:
|250610-F-JK012-4145
|Filename:
|DOD_111063775
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 127th Fitness and Nutrition Series, by TSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.