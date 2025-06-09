Soldiers assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) participate in the stress shoot event for the Week of the Eagles (WoE) on Fort Campbell, KY, June 10, 2025. WoE is an annual event that celebrates the heritage and legacy of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) through honoring veterans, current soldiers, and the community. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Vincent Levelev)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2025 14:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|966229
|VIRIN:
|250610-A-ID763-9136
|Filename:
|DOD_111063695
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Week of the Eagles Stress Shoot, by SSG Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
