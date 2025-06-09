Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Week of the Eagles Stress Shoot

    UNITED STATES

    06.10.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Vincent Levelev 

    101st Combat Aviation Brigade

    Soldiers assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) participate in the stress shoot event for the Week of the Eagles (WoE) on Fort Campbell, KY, June 10, 2025. WoE is an annual event that celebrates the heritage and legacy of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) through honoring veterans, current soldiers, and the community. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Vincent Levelev)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2025
    Date Posted: 06.10.2025 14:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 966229
    VIRIN: 250610-A-ID763-9136
    Filename: DOD_111063695
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Week of the Eagles Stress Shoot, by SSG Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Range
    101st Airborne Division
    Stress Shoot
    infantry
    Week of the Eagles

