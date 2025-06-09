Centcom, Africom Leaders Testify on Posture, Challenges in Middle East, Africa, Part 1

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Leaders from U.S. Central and Africa commands testify at a House Armed Services Committee hearing to examine Defense Department policies, programs and activities in the Middle East and Africa to prepare for the committee’s consideration of the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2026 in Washington, June 10, 2025. Witnesses include Army Gen. Michael Kurilla, Centcom commander; Marine Gen. Michael Langley, Africom commander; and Katherine Thompson, performing the duties of the assistant defense secretary for international security affairs.