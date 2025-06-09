Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IS1 Ryan Gauss Retirement

    FALLON, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2025

    Video by Timothy Klanderud 

    Naval Aviation Warfighting Development Center (NAWDC)

    Retirement Ceremony
    In Honor of Intelligence Specialist First Class
    Ryan Gauss United States Navy
    May 30, 2025, NAS Fallon, Fallon, Nevada
    “Fair Winds and Following Seas”
    “20 Years of Dedicated Service”

    INTELLIGENCE SPECIALIST FIRST CLASS
    RYAN F. GAUSS
    UNITED STATES NAVY
    IS1 Ryan Gauss, a native to the east coast, enlisted in the United States
    Navy in August 2005. Following completion of basic training at Recruit
    Training Command, Great Lakes, Illinois he reported to Navy and Marine
    Corp Intelligence Training Center, Virginia Beach, Virginia where he
    completed Intelligence Specialist “A” and “C” school.
    IS1 Gauss’ fleet assignments include the USS BLUE RIDGE out of
    Yokosuka Japan, Coastal Riverine Squadron Four in Abu Dhabi, UAE, and
    the USS ABRAHAM LINCOLN on its record-breaking world cruise were
    he circumnavigated the globe. During his fleet assignments he served
    overseas as flag staff TLAM precision strike analyst supporting PACFLT,
    a ground intelligence operative in the Persian Gulf, and as a Carrier
    Air Wing Seven Operational Analyst. In addition, IS1 Gauss completed
    shore assignments at the Naval Strike and Air Warfare Center in Fallon,
    Nevada, SEAL Delivery Vehicle Team One in Honolulu, Hawaii, and
    Special Operations Command Europe in Stuttgart, Germany. In his many
    assignments and roles he have supported Operation Enduring Freedom,
    Operation Inherent Resolve, and various other missions in the Persian Gulf
    War, which is still ongoing.
    For the last four years IS1 Gauss has served as the senior Enlisted
    Weapons Tactics Instructor for the Aviation Intelligence and STRIKE
    Departments at Naval Aviation Warfighting Development Center in Fallon,
    Nevada. He now passes the torch.
    He has earned his Enlisted Surface, Expeditionary, and Aviation Warfare
    Specialist designations.
    His decorations include the Joint Service Commendation Medal, Navy and
    Marine Corps Commendation Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Achievement
    Medal (3 awards), Good Conduct Medal (6 awards, and various unit and
    campaign awards.

