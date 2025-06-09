IS1 Ryan Gauss Retirement

Retirement Ceremony
In Honor of Intelligence Specialist First Class
Ryan Gauss United States Navy
May 30, 2025, NAS Fallon, Fallon, Nevada
“Fair Winds and Following Seas”
“20 Years of Dedicated Service”
INTELLIGENCE SPECIALIST FIRST CLASS
RYAN F. GAUSS
UNITED STATES NAVY
IS1 Ryan Gauss, a native to the east coast, enlisted in the United States
Navy in August 2005. Following completion of basic training at Recruit
Training Command, Great Lakes, Illinois he reported to Navy and Marine
Corp Intelligence Training Center, Virginia Beach, Virginia where he
completed Intelligence Specialist “A” and “C” school.
IS1 Gauss’ fleet assignments include the USS BLUE RIDGE out of
Yokosuka Japan, Coastal Riverine Squadron Four in Abu Dhabi, UAE, and
the USS ABRAHAM LINCOLN on its record-breaking world cruise were
he circumnavigated the globe. During his fleet assignments he served
overseas as flag staff TLAM precision strike analyst supporting PACFLT,
a ground intelligence operative in the Persian Gulf, and as a Carrier
Air Wing Seven Operational Analyst. In addition, IS1 Gauss completed
shore assignments at the Naval Strike and Air Warfare Center in Fallon,
Nevada, SEAL Delivery Vehicle Team One in Honolulu, Hawaii, and
Special Operations Command Europe in Stuttgart, Germany. In his many
assignments and roles he have supported Operation Enduring Freedom,
Operation Inherent Resolve, and various other missions in the Persian Gulf
War, which is still ongoing.
For the last four years IS1 Gauss has served as the senior Enlisted
Weapons Tactics Instructor for the Aviation Intelligence and STRIKE
Departments at Naval Aviation Warfighting Development Center in Fallon,
Nevada. He now passes the torch.
He has earned his Enlisted Surface, Expeditionary, and Aviation Warfare
Specialist designations.
His decorations include the Joint Service Commendation Medal, Navy and
Marine Corps Commendation Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Achievement
Medal (3 awards), Good Conduct Medal (6 awards, and various unit and
campaign awards.
