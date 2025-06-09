IS1 Ryan Gauss Retirement

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Retirement Ceremony

In Honor of Intelligence Specialist First Class

Ryan Gauss United States Navy

May 30, 2025, NAS Fallon, Fallon, Nevada

“Fair Winds and Following Seas”

“20 Years of Dedicated Service”



INTELLIGENCE SPECIALIST FIRST CLASS

RYAN F. GAUSS

UNITED STATES NAVY

IS1 Ryan Gauss, a native to the east coast, enlisted in the United States

Navy in August 2005. Following completion of basic training at Recruit

Training Command, Great Lakes, Illinois he reported to Navy and Marine

Corp Intelligence Training Center, Virginia Beach, Virginia where he

completed Intelligence Specialist “A” and “C” school.

IS1 Gauss’ fleet assignments include the USS BLUE RIDGE out of

Yokosuka Japan, Coastal Riverine Squadron Four in Abu Dhabi, UAE, and

the USS ABRAHAM LINCOLN on its record-breaking world cruise were

he circumnavigated the globe. During his fleet assignments he served

overseas as flag staff TLAM precision strike analyst supporting PACFLT,

a ground intelligence operative in the Persian Gulf, and as a Carrier

Air Wing Seven Operational Analyst. In addition, IS1 Gauss completed

shore assignments at the Naval Strike and Air Warfare Center in Fallon,

Nevada, SEAL Delivery Vehicle Team One in Honolulu, Hawaii, and

Special Operations Command Europe in Stuttgart, Germany. In his many

assignments and roles he have supported Operation Enduring Freedom,

Operation Inherent Resolve, and various other missions in the Persian Gulf

War, which is still ongoing.

For the last four years IS1 Gauss has served as the senior Enlisted

Weapons Tactics Instructor for the Aviation Intelligence and STRIKE

Departments at Naval Aviation Warfighting Development Center in Fallon,

Nevada. He now passes the torch.

He has earned his Enlisted Surface, Expeditionary, and Aviation Warfare

Specialist designations.

His decorations include the Joint Service Commendation Medal, Navy and

Marine Corps Commendation Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Achievement

Medal (3 awards), Good Conduct Medal (6 awards, and various unit and

campaign awards.