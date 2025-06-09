CTF 66 deploys GARC during BALTOPS 25

USTKA, Poland (June 8, 2025) U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Commander, Task Force 66, and Polish service members, deploy Global Autonomous Reconnaissance Crafts (GARC) during exercise Baltic Operations 2025 (BALTOPS 25), in Ustka, Poland, June 8, 2025. BALTOPS 25, the premiere maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christine Montgomery)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2025 05:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|966145
|VIRIN:
|250608-N-TC847-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111062193
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|USTKA, PL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
