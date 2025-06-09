Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Army 250th Birthday: Stronger together

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    05.30.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Marcus Hardy-Bannerman 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    This video highlights the U.S. Army's 250th Birthday at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, May 30, 2025. This we'll defend. Happy Birthday, Army. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Marcus Hardy-Bannerman)

    Date Taken: 05.30.2025
    Date Posted: 06.10.2025 03:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 966139
    VIRIN: 250530-F-YT894-1001
    Filename: DOD_111062080
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Army 250th Birthday: Stronger together, by SSgt Marcus Hardy-Bannerman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CJTF-HOA
    stronger together
    One Team
    Army 250
    Army 250 Birthday

