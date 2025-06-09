Soldiers with the 1st Engineer Brigade ran the first 63 miles of the 250-mile relay-style run in commemoration of the U.S. Army's 250th Birthday, following a historical overview of the Army Battle Streamers.
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2025 19:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|966105
|VIRIN:
|250609-A-XF369-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111061436
|Length:
|00:02:18
|Location:
|MISSOURI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 250th Army Brithday Run at Fort Leonard Wood, by CPL Jesse Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.