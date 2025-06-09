Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    250th Army Brithday Run at Fort Leonard Wood

    MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2025

    Video by Cpl. Jesse Gonzales 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers with the 1st Engineer Brigade ran the first 63 miles of the 250-mile relay-style run in commemoration of the U.S. Army's 250th Birthday, following a historical overview of the Army Battle Streamers.

    This work, 250th Army Brithday Run at Fort Leonard Wood, by CPL Jesse Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

