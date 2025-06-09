B-Roll of polo players of the Honolulu Polo Club playing polo on June 08, 2025, at Fort Shafter, Hawaii. U.S. Army Pacific hosted the polo match on historic Palm Circle in celebration of the Army's 250th birthday this year.
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2025 20:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|966104
|VIRIN:
|250608-A-PR546-2922
|Filename:
|DOD_111061431
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Army Pacific Hosts Army Polo Team, by SSG Tristan Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
