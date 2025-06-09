Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Pacific Hosts Army Polo Team

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    B-Roll of polo players of the Honolulu Polo Club playing polo on June 08, 2025, at Fort Shafter, Hawaii. U.S. Army Pacific hosted the polo match on historic Palm Circle in celebration of the Army's 250th birthday this year.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2025
    Date Posted: 06.09.2025 20:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 966104
    VIRIN: 250608-A-PR546-2922
    Filename: DOD_111061431
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Pacific Hosts Army Polo Team, by SSG Tristan Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    8th TSC
    Polo
    Polo Field
    Polo Event

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download