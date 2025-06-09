B-Roll of the 156 CRG and the 182nd AW conduct high risk challenge tactics during Sentry North

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen with the 156th Contingency Response Group, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, and the 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, conduct high risk challenge tactics during exercise Sentry North at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan, June 3, 2025. Sentry North 2025 focused on operating in a contested environment with adversary aircraft, electronic jamming, and simulated surface-to-air threats, providing a premier joint training opportunity ensuring participating units are combat-ready and interoperable in operationally limited environments. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Rafael D. Rosa)