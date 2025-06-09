U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 1st Marines, 1st Marine Division, conduct an air raid course hosted by the Amphibious Raids Branch, Expeditionary Operations Training Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force, at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 2-5th, 2025. The Amphibious Raids Branch of EOTG provides Marines with realistic training in amphibious raid fundamentals to prepare them for future deployments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Max Arellano)
|06.05.2025
|06.09.2025 20:56
|B-Roll
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
This work, B-Roll: V3/1 Air Raid Course B-ROLL, by Cpl Max Arellano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
