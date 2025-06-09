Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll: V3/1 Air Raid Course B-ROLL

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2025

    Video by Cpl. Max Arellano 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 1st Marines, 1st Marine Division, conduct an air raid course hosted by the Amphibious Raids Branch, Expeditionary Operations Training Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force, at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 2-5th, 2025. The Amphibious Raids Branch of EOTG provides Marines with realistic training in amphibious raid fundamentals to prepare them for future deployments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Max Arellano)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.09.2025 20:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 966093
    VIRIN: 250609-M-UP561-1001
    Filename: DOD_111061326
    Length: 00:06:50
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: V3/1 Air Raid Course B-ROLL, by Cpl Max Arellano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    I MEF
    Marines
    Air Raid
    Amphibious Raids
    EOTG
    V31

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download