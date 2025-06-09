Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Portland Fleet Week 2025 wrap up

    PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class John Miller 

    Commander, Navy Region Northwest

    B-roll and interview with Vice Adm. John F. G. Wade, Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet, highlighting Portland Fleet Week, June 8, 2025. Portland Fleet Week is a time-honored celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Oregon to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John A. Miller)

    Date Taken: 06.08.2025
    Date Posted: 06.09.2025 20:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 966089
    VIRIN: 250608-N-VA505-1001
    Filename: DOD_111061276
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: PORTLAND, OREGON, US

    Portland Fleet Week

