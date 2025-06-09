Top Guardian competition tests Space Force grit

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Space Operations Command hosted the inaugural Top Guardian competition, designed to test the elite physical culture and mental fortitude of U.S. Space Force Guardians at Schreiver Space Force Base, Colorado, June 3, 2025. The demanding course spanned a 12-mile route around Schriever SFB and featured eight intense physical challenges alongside eight precise tactical tasks. (U.S. Space Force video by Dave Grim)