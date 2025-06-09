Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Top Guardian competition tests Space Force grit

    COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2025

    Video by David Grim 

    Space Operations Command

    Space Operations Command hosted the inaugural Top Guardian competition, designed to test the elite physical culture and mental fortitude of U.S. Space Force Guardians at Schreiver Space Force Base, Colorado, June 3, 2025. The demanding course spanned a 12-mile route around Schriever SFB and featured eight intense physical challenges alongside eight precise tactical tasks. (U.S. Space Force video by Dave Grim)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2025
    Date Posted: 06.09.2025 15:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 966053
    VIRIN: 250603-F-WA228-4769
    Filename: DOD_111060694
    Length: 00:10:00
    Location: COLORADO, US

    Guardians
    combat ready
    readiness
    Warrior Spirit
    Space Force
    content collection week

