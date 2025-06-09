Top Guardian competition tests Space Force grit

Space Operations Command hosted the inaugural Top Guardian competition, designed to test the elite physical culture and mental fortitude of U.S. Space Force Guardians at Schreiver Space Force Base, Colorado, June 3, 2025. The demanding course spanned a 12-mile route around Schriever SFB and featured eight intense physical challenges alongside eight precise tactical tasks. (U.S. Space Force video by Dave Grim)
|06.03.2025
|06.09.2025 15:07
|B-Roll
|966053
|250603-F-WA228-4769
|DOD_111060694
|00:10:00
|COLORADO, US
|1
|1
