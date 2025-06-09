Historians Talk:  Remembering the Battle of Midway

Dr. James C. Rentfrow, PhD, Director, Navy Museums Division, Naval History and Heritage Command and Karl Zingheim, Ship's Historian, USS MIDWAY Museum discuss the Battle of Midway. The battle took place between June 4th and June 7th, 1942. The battle resulted in a significant victory for the U.S. and is often referred to as the turning point of the War in the Pacific during World War II.
