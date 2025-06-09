Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Historians Talk:  Remembering the Battle of Midway

    WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2025

    Video by Sgt. Bryce Hodges 

    Naval History and Heritage Command

    Dr. James C. Rentfrow, PhD, Director, Navy Museums Division, Naval History and Heritage Command and Karl Zingheim, Ship's Historian, USS MIDWAY Museum discuss the Battle of Midway. The battle took place between June 4th and June 7th, 1942. The battle resulted in a significant victory for the U.S. and is often referred to as the turning point of the War in the Pacific during World War II.

    Date Posted: 06.09.2025 13:42
    This work, Historians Talk:  Remembering the Battle of Midway, by Sgt Bryce Hodges, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Historian
    NMUSN
    #AmericasNavy250
    #Midway83
    #WWIITurningPoint

