Historians Talk:  Remembering the Battle of Midway

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/966021" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Dr. James C. Rentfrow, PhD, Director, Navy Museums Division, Naval History and Heritage Command and Karl Zingheim, Ship's Historian, USS MIDWAY Museum discuss the Battle of Midway. The battle took place between June 4th and June 7th, 1942. The battle resulted in a significant victory for the U.S. and is often referred to as the turning point of the War in the Pacific during World War II.