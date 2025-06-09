To Be & To Bee

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



When SSG Lillian Futrell sustained a debilitating wrist injury during a deployment, uncertainty clouded her future. However, through a unique beekeeping program at Fort Riley’s Soldier Recovery Unit, she found an unexpected purpose.



In this interview, Futrell shares how working with bees helped her refocus, manage pain, and reconnect with community during a difficult chapter of her life. As she prepares for surgery and hopes for a return to duty, her story reveals how healing comes not only through medicine but through mentorship, nature, and a little bit of honey.



Futrell is the Patient Administration NCOIC for the 204TH Medical Company Area Support, Minnesota Army National Guard. In her civilian life, she’s a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine at Northern Veterinary Services in St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin.



