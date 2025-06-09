Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    To Be & To Bee

    FORT RILEY, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2025

    Video by Jorge Gomez  

    Irwin Army Community Hospital

    When SSG Lillian Futrell sustained a debilitating wrist injury during a deployment, uncertainty clouded her future. However, through a unique beekeeping program at Fort Riley’s Soldier Recovery Unit, she found an unexpected purpose.

    In this interview, Futrell shares how working with bees helped her refocus, manage pain, and reconnect with community during a difficult chapter of her life. As she prepares for surgery and hopes for a return to duty, her story reveals how healing comes not only through medicine but through mentorship, nature, and a little bit of honey.

    Futrell is the Patient Administration NCOIC for the 204TH Medical Company Area Support, Minnesota Army National Guard. In her civilian life, she’s a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine at Northern Veterinary Services in St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin.

    Music title "Resolutions" by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2025
    Date Posted: 06.09.2025 13:10
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 966019
    VIRIN: 250530-D-JU906-1001
    Filename: DOD_111060188
    Length: 00:04:48
    Location: FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US

    TAGS

    veterinarian
    beekeeper
    beekeeping
    Minnesota Army National Guard
    Army Recovery Care Program
    Soldier Recovery Unit

