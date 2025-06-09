Personnel assigned to the 42nd Medical group perform daily operations at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, June 6, 2025. The 42nd Medical Group conducts its daily mission to ensure Airmen at Maxwell AFB are medically cleared, fit to deploy and prepared to meet operational demands. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Evan Porter)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2025 12:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|966013
|VIRIN:
|250606-F-UQ930-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111060112
|Length:
|00:07:28
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Personnel Assigned to the 42nd Medical Group Conduct Daily Operations at Maxwell Air Force Base – B-Roll Package, by SrA Evan Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.