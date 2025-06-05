Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Knoxville Recruiting Company Celebrates US Army 250 Birthday

    KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Carlos Cuebas Fantauzzi 

    U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion - Nashville

    Sergeant First Class Tony Elkins is interviewed as a part of the U.S. Army 250th Birthday Recognition.

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 06.09.2025 10:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 965993
    VIRIN: 250606-A-WL997-8010
    Filename: DOD_111059635
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Knoxville Recruiting Company Celebrates US Army 250 Birthday, by SSG Carlos Cuebas Fantauzzi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Recruiter
    #ARMY250
    #Recruiter
    #USARD
    #USArmyRecruitingDivision

