Knoxville Recruiting Company Celebrates US Army 250 Birthday

Sergeant First Class Tony Elkins is interviewed as a part of the U.S. Army 250th Birthday Recognition.
|06.06.2025
|06.09.2025 10:34
|Video Productions
|965993
|250606-A-WL997-8010
|DOD_111059635
|00:01:02
|KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
|0
|0
