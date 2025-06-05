Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army 250th Birthday: Strength in the people

    DJIBOUTI

    05.30.2025

    Video by Spc. Micheala Maldonado 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    This video highlights the U.S. Army's 250th Birthday at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, May 30, 2025. This we’ll defend, Happy Birthday, Army. (U.S. Air Force video by Spc. Micheala Maldonado)

    Date Taken: 05.30.2025
    Date Posted: 06.09.2025 08:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 965971
    VIRIN: 250530-A-YF092-4767
    Filename: DOD_111059145
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: DJ

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army 250th Birthday: Strength in the people, by SPC Micheala Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFRICOM
    CLDJ
    #ARMY250
    Army250th Birthday

