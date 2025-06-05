Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    July 4th Shout-out Master Sgt. Kaneshia Brown

    STAVANGER, NORWAY

    05.27.2025

    Video by Troy Darr 

    U.S. Army NATO

    Master Sgt. Kaneshia Brown with U.S. Army NATO's Co. B., Allied Forces North Battalion, headquartered in Stavanger, Norway, with the NATO Joint Warfare Centre, sends an Independence Day message to her mother, father, family and friends in Tifton, Ga.

