Hey, Airman! Clean your filters

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Azaria Robinson, 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration specialist, demonstrates how to properly clean AC filters within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 5, 2025. This public service announcement, part of the ongoing “Hey, Airman!” series, highlights the importance of preventative maintenance and care of equipment in the AOR. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)



