    Hey, Airman! Clean your filters

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    06.05.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick and Senior Airman Mark Colmenares

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Azaria Robinson, 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration specialist, demonstrates how to properly clean AC filters within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 5, 2025. This public service announcement, part of the ongoing “Hey, Airman!” series, highlights the importance of preventative maintenance and care of equipment in the AOR. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)

    CREDITS:
    Leddick - conceptualization || B-roll
    Colmenares - conceptualization || B-roll || editing

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.09.2025 05:46
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 965955
    VIRIN: 250605-F-F3301-1001
    Filename: DOD_111058874
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Hey, Airman! Clean your filters, by TSgt Timothy Leddick and SrA Mark Colmenares, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    386 AEW
    civil engineering squadron
    USAFCENT
    Public Service Announcement
    Heating Ventilation Air Conditioning Refrigeration (HVAC-R)
    US Central Command (USCENTCOM)

