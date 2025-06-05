U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Azaria Robinson, 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration specialist, demonstrates how to properly clean AC filters within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 5, 2025. This public service announcement, part of the ongoing “Hey, Airman!” series, highlights the importance of preventative maintenance and care of equipment in the AOR. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)
CREDITS:
Leddick - conceptualization || B-roll
Colmenares - conceptualization || B-roll || editing
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2025 05:46
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|965955
|VIRIN:
|250605-F-F3301-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111058874
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Hey, Airman! Clean your filters, by TSgt Timothy Leddick and SrA Mark Colmenares, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
