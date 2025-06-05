American Forces Network Sasebo hosts a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the first U.S. Department of Defense FM frequency release in mainland Japan in over 70 years, at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, June 4, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darek Leary)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2025 01:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|965917
|VIRIN:
|250604-N-MH959-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111058382
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Sasebo 93.1 FM Frequency Release, by PO2 Darek Leary, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.