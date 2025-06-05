Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Sasebo 93.1 FM Frequency Release

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    06.03.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Darek Leary 

    American Forces Network Sasebo hosts a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the first U.S. Department of Defense FM frequency release in mainland Japan in over 70 years, at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, June 4, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darek Leary)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2025
    Date Posted: 06.09.2025 01:46
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP

    radio
    AFN
    Sasebo
    CFAS
    93.1 FM

