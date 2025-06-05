ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 6, 2025) Marines assigned to Marine Corps Security Force Regiment, Fast Battalion, Bravo Company, 5th Platoon, conduct a security drill aboard the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) during Continuing Promise 2025, June 6, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. William Hunter)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2025 18:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|965910
|VIRIN:
|250606-A-LS473-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111058007
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USNS Comfort Security Drill, by CPL William Hunter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.