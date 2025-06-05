Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Inside the JAG School B-Roll

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Nelvis Sera 

    Air University Public Affairs

    A look inside theJudge Advocate General’s School at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, June 5, 2025. As the U.S. Air Force’s center for legal education and training, the school provides instruction in military justice, operations law, and ethics to judge advocates, paralegals, and commanders across the Department of the Air Force.(U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Nelvis Sera)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.08.2025 18:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 965909
    VIRIN: 250605-F-MU520-2332
    Filename: DOD_111057972
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US

