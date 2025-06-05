Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USNS Comfort Blood Draw

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    06.06.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Deven Fernandez and Petty Officer 2nd Class Rylin Paul

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 6, 2025) Hospitalman Claire Penn draws blood from Hospitalman Madelyn Hill aboard the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) during Continuing Promise 2025, June 6, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Deven Fernandez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 06.08.2025 18:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 965906
    VIRIN: 250606-N-DF135-1001
    Filename: DOD_111057966
    Length: 00:03:02
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USNS Comfort Blood Draw, by PO2 Deven Fernandez and PO2 Rylin Paul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Continuing Promise
    Enduring Promise
    USNS Comfort (T-AH 20)
    CP25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download