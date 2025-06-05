USNS Comfort Blood Draw

ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 6, 2025) Hospitalman Claire Penn draws blood from Hospitalman Madelyn Hill aboard the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) during Continuing Promise 2025, June 6, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Deven Fernandez)
|06.06.2025
|06.08.2025 18:12
|B-Roll
|965906
|250606-N-DF135-1001
|DOD_111057966
|00:03:02
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|2
|2
