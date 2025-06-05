Airmen assigned to the 155th Air Refueling Wing process through the personnel deployment function line, June 6, 2025, at the Nebraska National Guard air base in Lincoln, Nebraska. The Airmen were participating in a three-day Combat Readiness Exercise which evaluates the wing's ability to rapidly mobilize, deploy and sustain operations in a simulated contingency environment. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Jeremiah Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2025 16:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|965892
|VIRIN:
|250606-Z-FM865-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111057819
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|LINCOLN, NEBRASKA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 155th ARW processes personnel during a Combat Readiness Exercise, by SrA Jeremiah Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.