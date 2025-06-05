Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    155th ARW processes personnel during a Combat Readiness Exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LINCOLN, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Jeremiah Johnson 

    155th Air Refueling Wing, Nebraska Air National Guard

    Airmen assigned to the 155th Air Refueling Wing process through the personnel deployment function line, June 6, 2025, at the Nebraska National Guard air base in Lincoln, Nebraska. The Airmen were participating in a three-day Combat Readiness Exercise which evaluates the wing's ability to rapidly mobilize, deploy and sustain operations in a simulated contingency environment. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Jeremiah Johnson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 06.08.2025 16:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 965892
    VIRIN: 250606-Z-FM865-1003
    Filename: DOD_111057819
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: LINCOLN, NEBRASKA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 155th ARW processes personnel during a Combat Readiness Exercise, by SrA Jeremiah Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    readiness
    National Guard
    155th Air Refueling Wing
    Operational readiness exercise
    Nebraska Agribusiness
    contentcollectionweek

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download