Static aircraft displays and aerial performances take place at the Beale Air & Space Expo on Beale Air Force Base, California, June 7, 2025. This was the first open-base air show that Beale AFB hosted since 2018. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Chelsea Arana)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2025 17:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|965890
|VIRIN:
|250607-F-IE966-6607
|Filename:
|DOD_111057765
|Length:
|00:03:09
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Beale Air & Space Expo 2025, by A1C Chelsea Arana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.