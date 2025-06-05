Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Beale Air & Space Expo 2025

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Chelsea Arana 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing

    Static aircraft displays and aerial performances take place at the Beale Air & Space Expo on Beale Air Force Base, California, June 7, 2025. This was the first open-base air show that Beale AFB hosted since 2018. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Chelsea Arana)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2025
    Date Posted: 06.08.2025 17:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 965890
    VIRIN: 250607-F-IE966-6607
    Filename: DOD_111057765
    Length: 00:03:09
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    This work, Beale Air & Space Expo 2025, by A1C Chelsea Arana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    air show, Beale, reconnaissance, U2

