155th ARW constructs mission support infrastructure during a Combat Readiness Exercise

Airmen assigned to the 155th Civil Engineering Squadron assembled a simulated deployment footprint during a Combat Readiness Exercise, June 6, 2025, at the Nebraska National Guard air base in Lincoln, Nebraska. The Airmen were participating in the three-day exercise which evaluates the wing's ability to rapidly mobilize, deploy and sustain operations in a simulated contingency environment. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Jeremiah Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2025 17:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|965882
|VIRIN:
|250606-Z-FM865-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111057495
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|LINCOLN, NEBRASKA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
