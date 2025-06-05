West Virginia National Guard's AITEC conducts training with first responders to prepare for natural disaster response

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/965878" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Members of the the West Virginia National Guard's Army Interagency Training and Education Center All Hazard Response Team partnered with Hurricane, Williamson, and Duval Fire Departments to practice swift water rescues in Kanawha County, West Virginia, on Jun. 8, 2025. These first responders are being trained in swift water rescue to expand our capabilities and our teams across West Virginia natural disasters. (U.S. Army National Guard video by, Sgt. Davis Rohrer)