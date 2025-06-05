Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    West Virginia National Guard's AITEC conducts training with first responders to prepare for natural disaster response

    TORNADO, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2025

    Video by Sgt. Davis Rohrer 

    153rd Public Affairs Detachment

    Members of the the West Virginia National Guard's Army Interagency Training and Education Center All Hazard Response Team partnered with Hurricane, Williamson, and Duval Fire Departments to practice swift water rescues in Kanawha County, West Virginia, on Jun. 8, 2025. These first responders are being trained in swift water rescue to expand our capabilities and our teams across West Virginia natural disasters. (U.S. Army National Guard video by, Sgt. Davis Rohrer)

    Date Taken: 06.08.2025
    Date Posted: 06.08.2025 15:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 965878
    VIRIN: 250607-Z-BX255-1001
    Filename: DOD_111057302
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: TORNADO, WEST VIRGINIA, US

