D-Day 81st - Paratrooper Jump - B-Roll

More than 500 paratroopers from the U.S., France, the U.K., the Netherlands and Germany jumped from American and allied aircraft onto Iron Mike II Drop Zone, near La Fière Bridge, Sainte-Mère-Église, France, June 8, 2025 in honor of the D-Day invasions. The 81st anniversary of D-Day commemorates Allied Forces that liberated the region from German occupation during World War II.
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2025 12:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|965856
|VIRIN:
|250608-N-GP384-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111056621
|Length:
|00:03:03
|Location:
|SAINTE-MèRE-ÉGLISE, FR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
