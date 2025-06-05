D-Day 81st - Paratrooper Jump BRoll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



More than 500 paratroopers from the U.S., France, the U.K., the Netherlands and Germany jumped from American and allied aircraft onto Iron Mike II Drop Zone, near La Fière Bridge, Sainte-Mère-Église, France, June 8, 2025. The 81st anniversary of D-Day commemorates Allied Forces that liberated the region from German occupation during World War II.



(U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kyle Smith)