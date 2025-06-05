D-Day 81st - Paratrooper Jump BRoll

More than 500 paratroopers from the U.S., France, the U.K., the Netherlands and Germany jumped from American and allied aircraft onto Iron Mike II Drop Zone, near La Fière Bridge, Sainte-Mère-Église, France, June 8, 2025. The 81st anniversary of D-Day commemorates Allied Forces that liberated the region from German occupation during World War II.
(U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kyle Smith)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2025 11:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|965850
|VIRIN:
|250608-F-OK286-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111056466
|Length:
|00:04:31
|Location:
|FR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
