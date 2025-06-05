Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    180th Change of Command

    SWANTON, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Camren Ray 

    180th Fighter Wing Ohio National Guard

    A Change of Command ceremony took place at the 180th Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Airman 1st Class Camren Ray)

    Date Taken: 04.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.08.2025 11:06
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 965849
    VIRIN: 250405-Z-AG271-1001
    Filename: DOD_111056453
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: SWANTON, OHIO, US

