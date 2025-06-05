Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    D-Day 81st - Paratrooper Jump B-roll

    SAINTE-MèRE-ÉGLISE, FRANCE

    06.08.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samuel Wagner 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    More than 500 paratroopers from the U.S., France, the U.K., the Netherlands and Germany jumped from American and allied aircraft onto Iron Mike II Drop Zone, near La Fière Bridge, Sainte-Mère-Église, France, June 8, 2025. The 81st anniversary of D-Day commemorates Allied Forces that liberated the region from German occupation during World War II. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Wagner).

    Date Taken: 06.08.2025
    Date Posted: 06.08.2025 11:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 965848
    VIRIN: 250608-N-MW880-1001
    Filename: DOD_111056452
    Length: 00:03:49
    Location: SAINTE-MèRE-ÉGLISE, FR

    AFN Europe, D-Day, Normandy, Airborne

