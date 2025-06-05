D-Day 81st - CSM Gerardo Moran Interview

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/965847" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Interview with Command Sergeant Major of the 173rd Brigade Support Battalion, CSM Gerardo Moran, following a freefall jump performed by U.S. and allied forces in honor of the 81st anniversary of D-Day, June 8, 2025. The 81st anniversary of D-Day commemorates Allied Forces that liberated the region from German occupation during World War II.



(U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Jack Hoppe and Mass Communication Specialist Samuel Wagner)