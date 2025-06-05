The Beale Air & Space Expo 2025 kicked off with a special performance for Beale Air Force Base, California members and DoD ID holders on June 6, 2025. The day served as a practice day for aerial performers during the air show days open to the public, June 7-8. This reel was made from footage taken June 6 to create a last teaser push to highlight the expo for civilian audiences and attendees. (U.S. Air Force photo by Frederick A. Brown)
This work, Beale Air & Space Expo Final Teaser Reel, by SSgt Frederick Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
