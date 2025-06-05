Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Beale Air & Space Expo Final Teaser Reel

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Frederick Brown 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing

    The Beale Air & Space Expo 2025 kicked off with a special performance for Beale Air Force Base, California members and DoD ID holders on June 6, 2025. The day served as a practice day for aerial performers during the air show days open to the public, June 7-8. This reel was made from footage taken June 6 to create a last teaser push to highlight the expo for civilian audiences and attendees. (U.S. Air Force photo by Frederick A. Brown)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2025
    Date Posted: 06.07.2025 16:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 965796
    VIRIN: 250607-F-WX919-1001
    Filename: DOD_111055672
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    Air show
    USAF Thunderbirds
    U-2 Dragon Lady
    Beale Air Force Base (AFB)
    F-18 Super Hornet
    Beale Air & Space Expo 2025

