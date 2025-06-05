Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Utah- Army 250th Birthday Celebration- PSA 1

    DRAPER, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2025

    Video by Robert Harnden 

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    Join us at 9:30AM on Saturday June 14, 2025 for the Army’s 250th Birthday Celebration at the Army Reserve Center Parade Field and the Fort Douglas Military Museum in Salt Lake City, Utah. Activities include military ceremonies, cake-cutting, live music, military vehicles and flyover, re-enactments, display booths, food and more!

    Date Taken: 04.14.2025
    Date Posted: 06.07.2025 13:57
    Location: DRAPER, UTAH, US

