Utah Army National Guard aerial crews prepare for wildfire season with local firefighting teams and the Unified Fire Authority. Video by Sgt. Lark Sine of the 128th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment.
#128thMobilePublicAffairsDetachment #UnifiedFireAuthority #alwaysready #alwaysthere #utahnationalguard #utahfire #nationalguard #128thMPAD, #wildfire #firefighter #citizensoldier
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2025 13:58
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|965779
|VIRIN:
|250517-Z-FY103-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_111055328
|Length:
|00:02:27
|Location:
|UTAH, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, UTNG & Unified Fire Authority- Wildfire Preparation Story, by SGT Lark Sine, identified by DVIDS
