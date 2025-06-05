Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UTNG & Unified Fire Authority- Wildfire Preparation Story

    UTAH, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2025

    Video by Sgt. Lark Sine 

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    Utah Army National Guard aerial crews prepare for wildfire season with local firefighting teams and the Unified Fire Authority. Video by Sgt. Lark Sine of the 128th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment.

    #128thMobilePublicAffairsDetachment #UnifiedFireAuthority #alwaysready #alwaysthere #utahnationalguard #utahfire #nationalguard #128thMPAD, #wildfire #firefighter #citizensoldier

    Location: UTAH, US

    Utah Army National Guard
    Wildfire
    Utah National Guard
    128th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment
    Unified Fire Authority
    211th Aviation Battalion

