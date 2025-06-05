Beale Air & Space Expo 2025 DoD ID Day USAF Thunderbirds Performance

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Beale Air & Space Expo 2025 held a special performance for Beale Air Force Base (AFB) members and DoD ID holders at Beale AFB, California, June 6, 2025. This opportunity allowed aerial performers a practice day before the official air show kicked off from June 7 to 8. The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" gave the finale performance of the day. (U.S. Air Force video by Frederick A. Brown)