Harrison Morales D-Day 81st - Army Staff Sgt. William D. Owens Posthumously Awarded the Distinguished Service Cross

Interview with Harrison Morales, great-grandson of Army Staff Sgt. William D. Owens, following a ceremony which posthumously awarded Owens the Distinguished Service Cross, June 5, 2025. The 81st anniversary of D-Day commemorates Allied Forces that liberated the region from German occupation during World War II. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Wagner and Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack Hoppe).
