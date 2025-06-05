Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    D-Day 81st - Army Staff Sgt. William D. Owens Posthumously Awarded the Distinguished Service Cross - BROLL

    SAINTE-MèRE-ÉGLISE, MANCHE, FRANCE

    06.05.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jack Hoppe 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    BROLL - Army Staff Sgt. William D. Owens was posthumously awarded the Distinguished Service Cross for his determination and courage during the D-Day invasions, June 6, 1944, and subsequent operations, at a ceremony organized by his family, friends and the Army. The 81st anniversary of D-Day commemorates Allied Forces that liberated the region from German occupation during World War II.

    (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack Hoppe.)

    Location: SAINTE-MèRE-ÉGLISE, MANCHE, FR

    This work, D-Day 81st - Army Staff Sgt. William D. Owens Posthumously Awarded the Distinguished Service Cross - BROLL, by PO2 Jack Hoppe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

