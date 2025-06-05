D-Day 81st - Army Staff Sgt. William D. Owens Posthumously Awarded the Distinguished Service Cross - BROLL

BROLL - Army Staff Sgt. William D. Owens was posthumously awarded the Distinguished Service Cross for his determination and courage during the D-Day invasions, June 6, 1944, and subsequent operations, at a ceremony organized by his family, friends and the Army. The 81st anniversary of D-Day commemorates Allied Forces that liberated the region from German occupation during World War II.
(U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack Hoppe.)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2025 06:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|965761
|VIRIN:
|250605-N-GP384-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111054655
|Length:
|00:03:06
|Location:
|SAINTE-MèRE-ÉGLISE, MANCHE, FR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
