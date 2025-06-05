Interview with Commander of the U.S. Army Special Operations Command, LTG Jonathon Braga June 5, 2025, at Pointe Du Hoc in Normandy, France. The 81st anniversary of D-Day commemorates Allied Forces that liberated the region from German occupation during World War II.
(U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kyle Smith)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2025 06:30
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|965759
|VIRIN:
|250605-F-OK286-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111054653
|Length:
|00:03:28
|Location:
|CALVADOS, FR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, D-Day 81st - LTG Jonathon Braga - Normandy, France (interview), by SrA Kyle Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.