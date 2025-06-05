Reel: Sky Soldiers of the 173rd Airborne Brigade Celebrate U.S. Army’s 250th Birthday

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade wish the U.S. Army a happy 250th birthday, June 14, 2025. As the Army’s Contingency Response Force in Europe, the 173rd honors 250 years of service, sacrifice, and strength—from the battles of the American Revolution to today’s missions alongside NATO allies. Sky Soldiers continue to carry the legacy forward with airborne pride and readiness.



(U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)