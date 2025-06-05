Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reel: Sky Soldiers of the 173rd Airborne Brigade Celebrate U.S. Army’s 250th Birthday

    VICENZA, ITALY

    06.06.2025

    Video by Capt. Jennifer French 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade wish the U.S. Army a happy 250th birthday, June 14, 2025. As the Army’s Contingency Response Force in Europe, the 173rd honors 250 years of service, sacrifice, and strength—from the battles of the American Revolution to today’s missions alongside NATO allies. Sky Soldiers continue to carry the legacy forward with airborne pride and readiness.

    (U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)

