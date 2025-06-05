U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Donald Johnson, a combat engineer with 2nd Combat Engineer Battalion, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-250, speaks about Marine Week Nashville and the 250th birthday during Marine Week Nashville in Nashville, Tennessee, June 3, 2025. Johnson is visiting the Nashville Baptist Church to spend time with the children by reading them books and playing games. Throughout 2025, Marines across the globe will celebrate the 250th birthday of the Corps, commemorating service, sacrifice, and priding themselves on living "Semper Fidelis", or 'Always Faithful' to their nation and to each other. (Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Elisa Ruiz)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2025 12:28
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|965752
|VIRIN:
|250605-M-AQ293-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111054504
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Marine Week Nashville 2025 Interview Pfc. Donald Johnson, by LCpl Elisa Ruiz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
