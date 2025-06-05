Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine Week Nashville 2025 Interview Pfc. Donald Johnson

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Elisa Ruiz 

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Donald Johnson, a combat engineer with 2nd Combat Engineer Battalion, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-250, speaks about Marine Week Nashville and the 250th birthday during Marine Week Nashville in Nashville, Tennessee, June 3, 2025. Johnson is visiting the Nashville Baptist Church to spend time with the children by reading them books and playing games. Throughout 2025, Marines across the globe will celebrate the 250th birthday of the Corps, commemorating service, sacrifice, and priding themselves on living "Semper Fidelis", or 'Always Faithful' to their nation and to each other. (Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Elisa Ruiz)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2025
    Date Posted: 06.07.2025 12:28
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 965752
    VIRIN: 250605-M-AQ293-1001
    Filename: DOD_111054504
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Week Nashville 2025 Interview Pfc. Donald Johnson, by LCpl Elisa Ruiz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marines250

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download