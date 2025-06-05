Team Hickam’s physical therapy clinic keeps our Airmen strong, mobile, and mission-ready. Check out the video for an inside look at how they keep the force in motion!
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2025 20:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|965723
|VIRIN:
|250605-F-HW521-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111054046
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|JBPHH, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Behind the scenes: physical therapy, by A1C Aden Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
