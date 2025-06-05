Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Behind the scenes: physical therapy

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JBPHH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown 

    15th Wing

    Team Hickam’s physical therapy clinic keeps our Airmen strong, mobile, and mission-ready. Check out the video for an inside look at how they keep the force in motion!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.06.2025 20:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 965723
    VIRIN: 250605-F-HW521-1001
    Filename: DOD_111054046
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: JBPHH, HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Behind the scenes: physical therapy, by A1C Aden Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Physical Therapy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download