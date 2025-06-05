Mechanic shares experience with RUFMA at JRTC 25-08

Spc. Cade Roth, a wheeled vehicle mechanic with the 3655th Classification and Inspection Company (CICO), 734th Regional Support Group (RSG), Iowa Army National Guard, describes working at the Rotational Unit Forward Maintenance Area (RUFMA) during Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) rotation 25-08 at Fort Johnson, La. on June 4, 2025. The 3655th CICO is operating the RUFMA which conducts maintenance and repairs equipment. The 734th RSG operates as the Rotational Support Cell, providing administrative, sustainment, and exercise support to JRTC 25-08. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Sgt. 1st Class William Prahl)
