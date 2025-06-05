Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mechanic shares experience with RUFMA at JRTC 25-08

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class William Prahl 

    734th Regional Support Group

    Spc. Cade Roth, a wheeled vehicle mechanic with the 3655th Classification and Inspection Company (CICO), 734th Regional Support Group (RSG), Iowa Army National Guard, describes working at the Rotational Unit Forward Maintenance Area (RUFMA) during Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) rotation 25-08 at Fort Johnson, La. on June 4, 2025. The 3655th CICO is operating the RUFMA which conducts maintenance and repairs equipment. The 734th RSG operates as the Rotational Support Cell, providing administrative, sustainment, and exercise support to JRTC 25-08. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Sgt. 1st Class William Prahl)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2025
    Date Posted: 06.06.2025 18:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 965702
    VIRIN: 250604-A-QO425-1390
    Filename: DOD_111053549
    Length: 00:02:43
    Location: LOUISIANA, US
    Hometown: URBANDALE, IOWA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mechanic shares experience with RUFMA at JRTC 25-08, by SFC William Prahl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JRTC
    Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic
    maintenance
    3655th CICO
    Iowa National Guard
    RUFMA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download