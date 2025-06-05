Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maritime Safety and Security Team Honolulu demonstrates Coastal Security

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Avery Tibbets 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team (MSST) Honolulu conducts training June 2, 2025. MSST Honolulu works to carry out the Coast Guard's mission of Ports, Waterways and Coastal Security. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Avery Tibbets)

    Date Taken: 06.02.2025
    Date Posted: 06.06.2025 16:50
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 965700
    VIRIN: 250602-G-BQ071-2001
    Filename: DOD_111053485
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: HAWAII, US

    USCG
    Hawaii
    Maritime Safety and Security Team Honolulu

