    Capt. Niels P. Thomsen Innovation Awards 2024

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Estrada  

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    The Coast Guard recognizes trailblazers in its workforce at the Capt. Niels P. Thomsen Innovation Awards, during the Senior Leadership Conference at Coast Guard Headquarters, Washington D.C, April 30, 2025. The annual awards recognize innovative efforts by Coast Guard workforce to increase efficiency, productivity or process improvements. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Estrada)

    Date Taken: 04.30.2025
    Date Posted: 06.06.2025 16:08
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 965690
    VIRIN: 250430-G-AB676-1002
    Filename: DOD_111053236
    Length: 00:11:01
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, WASHINGTON, US

