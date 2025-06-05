Capt. Niels P. Thomsen Innovation Awards 2024

The Coast Guard recognizes trailblazers in its workforce at the Capt. Niels P. Thomsen Innovation Awards, during the Senior Leadership Conference at Coast Guard Headquarters, Washington D.C, April 30, 2025. The annual awards recognize innovative efforts by Coast Guard workforce to increase efficiency, productivity or process improvements. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Estrada)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2025 16:08
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|965690
|VIRIN:
|250430-G-AB676-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111053236
|Length:
|00:11:01
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.