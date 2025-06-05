173rd Airborne Brigade Paratroopers Honor the Legacy of the 90th Infantry Division During D-Day 81 Ceremony

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade, 90th Infantry Division, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, 2nd Battalion 377th Parachute Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Battalion 507th Parachute Infantry Regiment, and 1st Battalion 509th Infantry Regiment pay their respects at the 90th Infantry Division Monument in Picauville, Normandy, France, during a D-Day 81 ceremony, June 6, 2025. The monument honors the Soldiers of the 90th Infantry Division—“Tough 'Ombres”—who landed at Utah Beach and fought through the hedgerows of the Cotentin Peninsula in the summer of 1944. Their legacy of courage, sacrifice, and liberation lives on through those who continue to serve in the U.S. Army.
The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army’s Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the U.S. European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build readiness and strengthen the alliance.
(U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)
|06.06.2025
|06.06.2025 15:56
|Location:
|PICAUVILLE, FR
