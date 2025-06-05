173rd Airborne Brigade Paratroopers Honor the Legacy of the 90th Infantry Division During D-Day 81 Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade, 90th Infantry Division, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, 2nd Battalion 377th Parachute Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Battalion 507th Parachute Infantry Regiment, and 1st Battalion 509th Infantry Regiment pay their respects at the 90th Infantry Division Monument in Picauville, Normandy, France, during a D-Day 81 ceremony, June 6, 2025. The monument honors the Soldiers of the 90th Infantry Division—“Tough 'Ombres”—who landed at Utah Beach and fought through the hedgerows of the Cotentin Peninsula in the summer of 1944. Their legacy of courage, sacrifice, and liberation lives on through those who continue to serve in the U.S. Army.



The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army’s Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the U.S. European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build readiness and strengthen the alliance.



(U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)