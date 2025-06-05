Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    173rd Airborne Brigade Paratroopers Honor the Legacy of the 90th Infantry Division During D-Day 81 Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PICAUVILLE, FRANCE

    06.06.2025

    Video by Capt. Jennifer French 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade, 90th Infantry Division, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, 2nd Battalion 377th Parachute Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Battalion 507th Parachute Infantry Regiment, and 1st Battalion 509th Infantry Regiment pay their respects at the 90th Infantry Division Monument in Picauville, Normandy, France, during a D-Day 81 ceremony, June 6, 2025. The monument honors the Soldiers of the 90th Infantry Division—“Tough 'Ombres”—who landed at Utah Beach and fought through the hedgerows of the Cotentin Peninsula in the summer of 1944. Their legacy of courage, sacrifice, and liberation lives on through those who continue to serve in the U.S. Army.

    The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army’s Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the U.S. European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build readiness and strengthen the alliance.

    (U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 06.06.2025 15:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 965689
    VIRIN: 250606-A-XY121-1037
    Filename: DOD_111053196
    Length: 00:06:08
    Location: PICAUVILLE, FR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 173rd Airborne Brigade Paratroopers Honor the Legacy of the 90th Infantry Division During D-Day 81 Ceremony, by CPT Jennifer French, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    173rd Airborne Brigade
    DDay
    StrongerTogether
    Army250

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download