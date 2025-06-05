435 SFS conducts European Combat Leaders course B-Roll package

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen assigned to the 435th Security Forces Squadron participate in the European Combat Leaders course at the Breitenwald training range near Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, June 4, 2025. The purpose of the ECL course is to better prepare defenders for leadership and instructor positions through a variety of training scenarios. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Cynthia Belío)