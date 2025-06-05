435 SFS conducts European Combat Leaders course B-Roll package

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 435th Security Forces Squadron participate in the European Combat Leaders course at the Breitenwald training range near Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, June 4, 2025. The purpose of the ECL course is to better prepare defenders for leadership and instructor positions through a variety of training scenarios. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Cynthia Belío)
|06.04.2025
|06.06.2025 15:51
|B-Roll
|965687
|250604-F-OQ558-3329
|DOD_111053173
|00:04:37
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE
|2
|2
