Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    435 SFS conducts European Combat Leaders course B-Roll package

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, GERMANY

    06.04.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Cynthia Belio 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 435th Security Forces Squadron participate in the European Combat Leaders course at the Breitenwald training range near Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, June 4, 2025. The purpose of the ECL course is to better prepare defenders for leadership and instructor positions through a variety of training scenarios. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Cynthia Belío)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2025
    Date Posted: 06.06.2025 15:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 965687
    VIRIN: 250604-F-OQ558-3329
    Filename: DOD_111053173
    Length: 00:04:37
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 435 SFS conducts European Combat Leaders course B-Roll package, by TSgt Cynthia Belio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    security forces
    readiness
    435th SFS
    contentcollectionweek

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download