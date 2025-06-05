Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NCOA Gauntlet

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MAXWELL AFB, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2025

    Video by Ronny Taylor 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Various shots (60FPS) taken during the Noncommissioned Officer Academy Gauntlet. designed to push trainees through challenges to enhance their perseverance and teamwork. United States Air Force video by Ronny Taylor

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.06.2025 15:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 965680
    VIRIN: 250605-F-BL084-1131
    Filename: DOD_111052963
    Length: 00:07:06
    Location: MAXWELL AFB, ALABAMA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NCOA Gauntlet, by Ronny Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #readiness
    #contentcollectionweek
    #meritocracy
    #Standards

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download